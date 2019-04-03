The Real Housewives of New York City's Trip to the Berkshires Kicks Off With a Big Fight...Over the 'Shark Room'

It's time for The Real Housewives of New York City's annual pilgrimage to…the Berkshires.

In the below exclusive sneak peek, Bravo's ladies of the Big Apple are preparing for their trek to Dorinda Medley's home. This home has been the center of many wonderful reality TV happenings, from the genesis of "I made it nice!" to Bethenny Frankel's blowouts with both Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps. Now, the season 11 trip is here and…the ladies are mad about room assignments.

"I think it was kind of rude of Bethenny to say, ‘I want this room,'" Ramona says in the clip below.