Emilia Clarke Totally Burned Kit Harington for His Game of Thrones Complaints

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 6:10 AM
The key to getting Game of Thrones spoilers? Be a mom. Maisie Williams previously revealed her mom knew how the show ended way before anybody else and Emilia Clarke stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and said she told her own mother how it all ends.
"I've got to be honest, I did, I did, not just my dog, I told my—I wasn't supposed…I told my mom, but the good thing about telling my mom these things is she's a vault because she's just done forgotten it—I told her," Clarke said.
She was talking to her mom the other day and referenced the fact that she read one of the final scenes, but her mom said she couldn't remember what happened.
"I was like I'm not going to tell you twice, you missed your chance!" Clarke told host Stephen Colbert.
After she read the final season, Clarke said she went for a long walk around London for two hours.
Everyone will eventually know what happens in Game of Thrones—the final season premieres April 14—and Clarke can't wait. Keeping everything to herself is frustrating, she said. "At one point it's just going to come out on live television," she said.
Clarke also opened up about the ongoing health battle she experienced while working on the show. "I suffered two brain hemorrhages…during those 10 years," she told Colbert. How did she know she was having a brain hemorrhage? "Oh you know," she said. "You absolutely know…It's the worst headache a human probably could possibly manage to sort of experience. Yeah, it was pretty intense."
While they were happening to her, Clarke said she knew she was going through some kind of brain damage and did her best to keep active. She said she concentrated on keeping active, including moving her fingers and toes, asking herself questions and even reciting Dothraki lines.
"The mind is an extraordinary thing," she said when asked by Colbert how she knew to keep fighting and her brain active.
After the whole experience, Clarke said while some people have a dramatic change in life outlook, she became "petrified most of the time."
"But then at some point you start to realize how lucky you are…and the perspective that gives you is enormous and then that is for the rest of your life, you're lucky, you don't know how lucky you are," she said.
Colbert mentioned her costar Kit Harington was on the show and aired his grievances about his costume and shooting experience, but Clarke was quick to put him in his place. He's got short filming hours, but she's in a quarry in 100-degree heat. "Passing out every single season because I've got two sets of hair on my head, but yeah, so Kit is always complaining he's got it worse and he's definitely got it better," she said.
Click play on the video above to hear more from Clarke, including all about their many wrap parties.
The final season of Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
