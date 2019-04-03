Dakota Fanning Supports Stylish Sister Elle at Her Teen Spirit Premiere

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Spotted: two very stylish sisters.
Just over a week away from the official release of her latest film, Teen Spirit, Elle Fanninghit the red carpet on Tuesday night for the premiere with a very special lady by her side: her famous sister, Dakota Fanning.
The two well-known siblings were dressed to impress as they posed for photographers at the Arclight in Hollywood before a screening of the film.
Despite their similar features, the sisters were far from matching. Dakota opted for a black shift dress by Prada while Elle popped in a pink Rodarte gown.
As fans well know, the two actresses have been working in Hollywood since the early 2000s, both appearing in I Am Sam in 2001. Now in her latest project, Elle is tackling the microphone as a teenager who enters an international singing competition.
"I've always wanted to sing in a film," Elle said in a new Teen Vogue interview. "Singing was something I've always loved to do, but I've never really gotten to showcase that part of myself."
She continued, "This was a lot more singing than I've ever done before...The stamina is a huge challenge, but I worked forever."
Teen Spirit, directed by Max Minghella, hits theaters on April 12.