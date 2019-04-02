Let Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams' Friendship Get You Prepared for Game of Thrones' Final Season

SplashNews.com
They say all good things must come to an end, but that's only going to be the case for Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams' on-screen personas.
Turner and Williams play sisters Arya Stark and Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, which is airing its eighth and final season on HBO beginning on April 14 and it turns out they've been best friends since the get-go. The pals discussed their friendship in a cover story for Rolling Stone and explained that they were "pretty much best friends" from the moment they did their chemistry read in 2009.
"I thought Sophie was the coolest thing I'd ever seen. I get why they do chemistry reads, because when it's right, it's so right," Maisie told the magazine. "Like, we're best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been real magic watching these two girls have the best time together."
Their friendship will not only be immortalized on television screens and Instagram posts, but on their skin, too. The Stark sisters got matching tattoos in 2016 that say "07.08.09." August 7, 2009 marks the day they heard from Game of Thrones that they each got the part. The future Mrs. Joe Jonascalled the date "really significant."
Sophie joked to E! News' Giuliana Rancic at the 2016 Emmys, "We don't know if we're going to make it so Maisie and I were like, 'Let's get these ones before anyone kills us!'"
The 21-year-old admitted to Rolling Stone that she and Sophie were "a nightmare to work with."
"If you're working with your best friend, you will never get any work done, ever. Anytime we tried to be serious about anything, it's just the hardest thing in the world," she explained. "I think they really regretted putting us in scenes together. It was difficult."
The two women even had their own special prank that they liked to play on set. The Dark Phoenix star and Maisie appeared on the cover of Glamour UK together and shared, "People always think Maisie and I are a couple. I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know...I've got an addiction to Maisie Williams. I actually stalk her hashtag on Instagram."
She continued, "Even though we are sisters [in Game of Thrones], we tried to sneak a kiss into every scene we did together to freak everyone out a bit. It kept them on their toes making sure they were following the script."
These two strong women have had an unstoppable 10-year friendship and it's only getting stronger. They grew up together on screen and have cemented their identities with the help of their respective roles and each other. Plus, we can expect to see Maisie as a bridesmaid at Sophie's upcoming wedding to the Jonas Brothers member.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Just glowing
Sophie Turner shows off her queen-like hairstyle alongside best friend Maisie Williams at the Game of Thrones Season 6 premiere at TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles in 2016.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Red hot
Maisie looks stunning in a red lace dress while Sophie keeps it classic in a black sleeveless dress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015.
FilmMagic
Florals for spring?
Mophie smiles way back when at the Game of Thrones after-party in 2013
Desiree Navarro/WireImage
Baby blues
The friends take in the fashion scene at the Christian Siriano show at NYFW in 2014.
Instagram
Strike a pose
Sophie and Maisie look extra cool as they pose together in 2016.
Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW
Hugs for days
Sophie and Maisie share some PDA while at the 2017 SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mellow yellow
The 23-year-old helps fix her friend's stunning yellow dress at the 2017 Golden Globes.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Stark Sisters forever
Maisie and Sophie, who play Arya Stark and Sansa Stark, stop and smile for the camera on the carpet at the Game of Thrones Season 4 premiere in New York in 2014.
Splash News
The Plus-One
The best friends look fashionable while attending co-star's Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's wedding on June 23, 2018. This show has a knack for bringing people together!
Instagram
Scout's honor
Mophie shows off their matching Halloween costumes in 2016. "Everyone loves a hash brownie," Maisie captioned it.
Instagram
Sisters that tattoo together stay together
Nothing says "best friends forever" quite like matching tattoos. In 2016, the Game of Thrones co-stars got matching tattoos that read "07.08.09." It marks a special day for both of them because on August 7, 2009 they found out they would be cast in the show. "She's one of my best friends in the whole world. We got matching tattoos," Maisie told E! News' Giuliana Rancic at the 2016 Emmys. Sophie chimed in and said they had been thinking about matching tattoos for a decent amount of time. She told E! News, "The date was always really significant...and then with Thrones we were always planning from season one, like if we make it all the way through, hopefully we could all get a matching thing."
SplashNews.com
Pretty in pink
Sophie and Maisie smile outside of Good Morning America on April 2, 2019 while they spent the day promoting the final season of their show.
Sophie revealed in her Rolling Stone interview that she used to be "really jealous of Maisie because she got to do all these sword fights and be the badass." Now, however, she finds it "satisfying" that Sansa is "coming into her power now."
She shared, "There's a lot of Sansa in me."