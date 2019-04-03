Hats to Keep You Cool at Coachella

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 3:00 AM
Festival season is an important time of year because whether you're attending Coachella 2019 or not, you're sure shopping like you are.
And one essential accessory that you'll be in need of this spring? Hats. If you plan on spending any time outdoors, the sun is out, and shade is what you'll want. But we know you, and you'll want to look good doing it. Another thing you'll want: Cute hats that won't break the bank. You know, something you can toss on the ground, get dirty and sweat in without worry.
We love you like fam, so we've rounded up our favorites that we're snagging ASAP. From wide-brim fedoras to baker hats and dad caps, here they are!
This straw hat with a white fringed ribbon trim is chic but casual. Just our festival vibe.
The clear visor trend is bold, so just what you need to complete your festival 'fit.
The addition of a whimsical scarf really makes this pamana hat work for us.
Article continues below
We're nuts for leopard print, and a little touch goes a long way.
This roll-up straw visor is ideal for packing. Plus, it's so Intagrammable.
Nothing says "let's party" more than this rhinestone-encrusted baker hat.
Article continues below
The only thing we like more than a bucket hat is a reversible one.
An all-black fedora will literally go with any outfit.
We love the rust red color of this small-brim fedora.
Article continues below
We love a Vegas visor. This one has a rad snakeskin detail that classes it up.
This crisp with hat with a beaded trim detail is so boho.
A striped cabby hat is less about shade and more about completing your look.
Article continues below
We love how the neck tie is cute but also functional for windy campgrounds.
A sunny orange and bright white floppy hat feels perfect for spring.
You can't go wrong with a Nike logo cap. Period.
Article continues below
Denim is the fabric of the season and a bucket hat is the style. Make since that these two would get together.
There's something really classy about a simple straw boater hat, you know?
Keep it classic with Coca-Cola-themed graphic dad hat.
Article continues below
An all-leopard print baseball cap? Yes, please.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?