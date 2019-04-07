2019 ACM Awards: The Full List of Winners

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 7:00 AM

Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Bebe Rexha

Country music's "party of the year" has finally arrived!

The genre's biggest stars emerging musicians descended on the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the 54th annual 2019 ACM Awards. The Academy of Country Music Awards bring together all the top talent, which is evident by the lengthy and impressive list of performers. Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Reba McEntire and more are all slated to take center stage at the show.

Kacey Musgraves is looking to continue her good luck at the ACMs after winning big at the 2019 Grammys, where her awards that night included Best Country Album and Album of the Year. Tonight, she's up for five nominations including Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

While Musgraves is vying for five wins, Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay have six nominations each. Stapleton is up for awards including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year while Dan + Shay hope to take home awards for Single of the Year, Duo of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

A few winners have already been announced and they were all surprised by none other than Underwood herself. Luke Combs won New Male Artist of the Year, Ashley McBryde got it for New Female Artist of the Year and LANCO was named New Group of the Year.

Without further ado, check out the full list of winners at the 2019 ACM Awards below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

WINNER: Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

WINNER: Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

WINNER: LANCO

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay 

Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers / Matt Dragstrem

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Desperate Man – Eric Church 

Producers: Jay Joyce / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: EMI Records Nashville

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton 

Producers: Dave Cobb / Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Nashville

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves 

Producers: Ian Fitchuk / Daniel Tashian / Kacey Musgraves 

Record Label: MCA Nashville

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley 

Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR 

"Down to the Honky Tonk" – Jake Owen 

Producer: Joey Moi 

Record Label: Big Loud Records 

"Heaven" – Kane Brown 

Producer: Dann Huff / Polow Da Don

Record Label: RCA Nashville

"Meant to Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line 

Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent

Record Label: Warner Bros. Records

"Most People Are Good" – Luke Bryan 

Producers: Jeff Stevens / Jody Stevens 

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

"Tequila" – Dan + Shay 

Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR 

"Break Up In The End" – Cole Swindell 

Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite

Publishers: EMI April Music Inc. / Nite Writer Music (ASCAP) / Songs of Universal, Inc. / Plum Nelly (BMI) / Big Music Machine (BMI)/ Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI) 

"Broken Halos" – Chris Stapleton 

Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: WB Music Corp./House of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights/Spirit Catalog Holdings, S.a.r.l. admin. by Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP); Straight Six Music (BMI)

"Meant to Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line 

Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha

Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kiss Me If You Can Music (BMI) (all rights administered by BMG Rights Management (US) LLC) Big Loud Mountain (BMI) and T Hubb Publishing (BMI). All Rights Administered by Round Hill Works. Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. on behalf of itself and Songs of the Corn and Jack 10 Publishing. Universal Music – Brentwood Benson Publishing (ASCAP) D Soul Music (ASCAP) (adm. at CapitolCMGPublishing.com)

"Space Cowboy" – Kacey Musgraves 

Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

Publishers: Smack Hits/Smack Songs, admin bvy Kobalt Music Group ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative NBaSmack Hits/Smack Songs, LLC, admin. by Kobalt Music Group Ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative Nation/Jake and Mack Music, admin. by Universal Music Works; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./351 Music (BMI).

"Tequila" – Dan + Shay 

Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers

Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP), A Girl Named Charlie (BMI) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Buckeye26 (ASCAP) / Jreynmusic (ASCAP)

"Yours" – Russell Dickerson 

Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling

Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kailey's Dream / So Essential Tunes / Not Just Another Song Publishing / Hillbilly Science and Research Publishing/Trailerlily Music

VIDEO OF THE YEAR 

"Babe" – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift 

Producer: Roger Hunt

Director: Anthony Mandler

"Burn Out" – Midland 

Producer: Ben Skipworth

Director: TK McKamy / Cameron Duddy

"Burning Man" – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne 

Producer: Nate Eggert

Director: Wes Edwards

"Drunk Girl" – Chris Janson 

Producer: Ben Skipworth

Director: Jeff Venable

"Shoot Me Straight" – Brothers Osborne 

Producer: April Kimbrell

Director: Wes Edwards / Ryan Silver

"Tequila" – Dan + Shay 

Producer: Christen Pinkston

Director: Patrick Tracy

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Burning Man" – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne 

Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

"Drowns the Whiskey" – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert 

Producer: Michael Knox

Record Labels: Macon Music, LLC; Broken Bow Records; BBR Music Group; BMG

"Everything's Gonna Be Alright" – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney 

Producers: Buddy Cannon / Kenny Chesney / David Lee Murphy

Record Label: Reviver Records

"Keeping Score" – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson 

Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

"Meant to Be" – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line 

Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent

Record Label: Warner Bros. Records 

Congratulations to all the winners!

