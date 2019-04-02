EXCLUSIVE!

Snooki Says Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Is "Having the Time of His Life" in Prison

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Snooki is giving an update on her Jersey Store co-stars.

It's been a tough year for the cast of the MTV reality show, including Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who is currently serving his eight-month prison sentence, and JWoww, who has been going through a tough divorce with Roger Mathews. So, how is everyone doing today?

"Jenni is doing amazing, everyone's going through their own s--t right now, it's like, we should have a reality show...we do!" Snooki recently shared with E! News during an exclusive interview at her store, The Snooki Shop. "So, Jenni is doing amazing, obviously hard times, but I've never seen her more confident and happier and, you know, just things don't work out. So, hopefully, everything will work out, they could co-parent and call it a day."

Photos

Snooki’s Fabulous Yet Relatable Pregnancy Style

As for how Mike is doing amid his time in prison, Snooki told E! News he's "having the time of his life."

"It's like his in a senior home, he's playing Bingo, he's helping people recover in jail," she shared. "We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week. He's in the gym a lot, so he's probably gonna come out ripped. You know, he's not gonna be BDS anymore–Big Daddy Sitch–he's gonna have his, probably, six-pack again. But he's doing...he's doing good in there."

Snooki, who is currently expecting a baby boy with her husband, Jionni LaValle, also opened up to E! News about her pregnancy. This will be the couple's third child and second son, joining older brother Lorenzo LaValle, 6, as well as sister Giovanna LaValle, 4, in the family.

As Snooki's due date quickly approaches, the 31-year-old star talked to us about her busy schedule, which includes working on her swimwear line, Snookini.

"Right now, I'm seven months, and this pregnancy is probably the worst," Snooki shared. "Just because I'm chasing around a 4 and a 6-year-old, I'm not really having time to rest or sleep or do any of that, which is fine, but I'm grumpy."

"And I'm ready for this to be over," Snooki continued. "I'm super excited to have a third baby though, but I know it's gonna be so stressful because everyone says the third one...that's the baby that makes you crazy. And I'm already crazy."

Take a look at the videos above to see what Snooki had to say about baby names and her Jersey Shore co-stars!

Snookini is available at TheSnookiShop.com.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Snooki , Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino , , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter

See the $40,000 Watch Kevin Hunter Gifted Wendy Williams Amid Cheating Rumors

Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London Breaks Her Silence on Nipsey Hussle's Death

Amanda Stanton, Instagram

Amanda Stanton Feels "Violated" As She Reveals Man Sent Around Topless Photos of Her

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Reveals the Biggest Thing She and Dax Shepard Will Always Disagree On

Kim Kardashian

How Kim Kardashian Is Planning Her ''Zen-Like CBD-Themed'' Baby Shower

6 Things We Learned From Kourtney Kardashian's Site Poosh

Guess Which "Bachelor" Star Almost Joined "The Hills" Reboot!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.