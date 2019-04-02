You'll Never Guess The Bachelor Star Who Almost Joined The Hills Reboot

There's always a chance for new beginnings after The Bachelor.

Earlier today, MTV announced the premiere date for their upcoming series titled The Hills: New Beginnings.

Featuring Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Spencer Pratt and more, the reboot will feature plenty of familiar faces. At the same time, viewers will also be introduced to new cast members including Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton.

While the season appears to be wrapped and complete, one member of Bachelor Nation just revealed they were approached to possibly appear on the reboot. Any guesses as to who it could be?

It's none other than Vanessa Grimaldi.