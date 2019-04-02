BREAKING!

Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 9:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lauren Conrad, William Tell

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

There's another baby on board for Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum announced the exciting news on social media, telling fans, "It's been hard to keep this one to myself!" Along with a snap of herself cradling her budding baby bump, the 33-year-old former reality star added, "Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year." 

While Conrad did not note the baby's sex, the youngster marks the second little one for the fashionista and her husband of four years, William Tell

The couple welcomed their sonLiam James Tell, in July 2017. 

Photos

Lauren Conrad's Cutest Photos of Son Liam James Tell

Back in August 2017 after giving birth to Liam, Conrad, who recently announced her first podcast, "Lauren Conrad asking for a friend," hinted at expanding the family again in the future. 

 

"I was looking at him the other day, and I was like, 'I understand now why people keep having babies!'" she told People. "We'll probably have two. I think it's best not to be outnumbered."

Well, it sounds like Conrad is getting her wish! Congratulations to the future family of four. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lauren Conrad , Babies , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Celine Dion

What Celine Dion Has Learned About Love, Loss and Life

Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Honest About Her Not-So-Perfect Beauty Routine

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari

Awkward! Kristin Cavallari Calls Jay Cutler's Behavior "Embarrassing" During Tense Dinner Party

Tamar Braxton, Braxton Family Values

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Divorce and Her New "Snack" in Tasty Braxton Family Values Clip

Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal

Lifetime's Meghan Markle Gets Sassy in Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal Sneak Peek

Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Ted Bundy, Movie

Zac Efron Will Give You Chills in New Ted Bundy Movie Trailer

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Faces More Backlash After Using Diddy's Kim Porter Tribute to Promote Clothing Line

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.