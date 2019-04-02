Justin Bieber Faces More Backlash After Using Diddy's Kim Porter Tribute to Promote Clothing Line

It was just yesterday that Bieber caused a stir on social media for his April Fools' Day prank. Taking to Instagram, Bieber posted a series of photos, hinting that his wife, Hailey Bieber, is pregnant. However, he later confirmed that it was all just a prank.

Bieber then took to Instagram on Tuesday to respond to the criticism.

"There's always gonna be people offended, there's also people who don't take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS. I didn't at all mean to be insensitive to people who can't have children," Bieber wrote. "A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction. But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended."

"I truly don't want anyone to be hurt by a prank," he continued. "It's like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried. You sometimes just don't know what will hurt someone's feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it's just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend. Some might have laughed but some were offended .. I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice."

Bieber also added that he's truly sorry.