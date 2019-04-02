The Hills: New Beginnings Premiere Date Revealed With Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The Hills are alive once again this summer on MTV. The network announced The Hills: New Beginnings will make its debut on Monday, June 24.

MTV's describing the new show as "based on the series that changed the reality TV landscape, the much buzzed about show will reunite original cast members and add notable newcomers, as they write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success."

The Hills: New Beginnings will debut in the US before rolling out globally across Viacaom's international network of MTV channels in close to 180 countries.

Photos

Everything We Know About The Hills: New Beginnings

Back for New Beginnings are original cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port. Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler will also appear in the new show. New cast members include Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton.

Accompanying the premiere date, MTV released a nostalgia-filled teaser with clips from iconic moments from the original Hills and new footage of the cast doing what they do best, living their lives in front of the camera. There's Audrina with Justin Bobby and lots of promo shoot smizing.

See it above.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Audrina Patridge , The Hills , MTV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Mischa Barton , Spencer Pratt , Heidi Montag

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dorit Kemsley, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RHOBH

Dorit Kemsley Feels Like She's "Stabbed in the Heart 10 Times" With RHOBH Puppygate Drama

The Hills Cast, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

You'll Never Guess The Bachelor Star Who Almost Joined The Hills Reboot

Dorit Kemsley Felt "Stabbed in the Heart 10 Times" By LVP

Candace Cameron Bure Stands By Lori Loughlin During Scandal

Tamar Braxton, Braxton Family Values

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Divorce and Her New "Snack" in Tasty Braxton Family Values Clip

Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal

Lifetime's Meghan Markle Gets Sassy in Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal Sneak Peek

"Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal" Sneak Peek

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.