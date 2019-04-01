Geri Halliwell Addresses Mel B's ''Very Hurtful'' Claims About Their Sexual Relationship

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 6:25 PM

Mel B and Geri Halliwell

Geri Halliwell is addressing rumors that she and Spice Girls band mate Mel B engaged in a sexual relationship.

The speculation started when Mel made an appearance on Piers Morgan's show Life Stories. "She's going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house and her husband. But it's a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it," she said of their purported romance. 

"It was just that once," Mel B continued. "And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won't deny it. Because it was just a fun thing."

However, over a week after Mel's remarks were made, Halliwell is speaking out against the claims. 

In a statement to E! News, Geri's representative says, "It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother's Day of all days... She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family." 

While Geri calls the statements "hurtful," she by no means holds any anger towards Mel B. "Moving forward, Geri can't wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories," the rep continues. 

Moreover, the rep says in a message directed towards her fans, "Geri is really grateful for your support and loyalty for so many years. She loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria."

And it seems like even Mel B is backtracking on her prior statements. In an interview with Australian radio show 2Day 104.1, Scary Spice explained that she never "admitted" to having sexual relations with anyone. "All five of us [slept in a bed together], we were on tour, we had all of our own hotel rooms booked but we all ended up bunking in together. That's what girls do," she explained. "It wasn't like a big deal, we've known each other 20 plus years, it was just one thing that happened one night. I didn't go into detail about it, at all."

Amid the speculation over their relationship, Geri has been busy preparing for their tour across the U.K. and Ireland. On Monday, the singer shared a video of herself rehearsing ahead of their reunion tour, and fans could not be more excited.

