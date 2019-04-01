This Gotham Teaser Is Just So Upsetting

It's not Halloween, but we're spooked enough that it might as well be.

It is April Fools Day, and to celebrate, the Fox Batman origin series released the most terrifying teaser for Maybe-the-Joker, also known as Jeremiah, or J (Cameron Monaghan). No one will confirm whether or not he's actually the classic Batman villain to end all Batman villains, but they will confirm that he's gonna be terrifying either way, especially now that he's taken a swim in a vat of chemicals and he's got a face like none you've ever seen before.

He's...pretty. Oh so pretty. And it's horrible. And he's definitely the Joker, right?