This Gotham Teaser Is Just So Upsetting

Fox
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 6:03 PM
Fox
It's not Halloween, but we're spooked enough that it might as well be.
It is April Fools Day, and to celebrate, the Fox Batman origin series released the most terrifying teaser for Maybe-the-Joker, also known as Jeremiah, or J (Cameron Monaghan). No one will confirm whether or not he's actually the classic Batman villain to end all Batman villains, but they will confirm that he's gonna be terrifying either way, especially now that he's taken a swim in a vat of chemicals and he's got a face like none you've ever seen before.
He's...pretty. Oh so pretty. And it's horrible. And he's definitely the Joker, right?
The teaser makes use of that West Side Story classic and shows off J's new look, especially his really pretty new hair do, and we haven't been able to stop looking at him all day. Is it because it's the best use of April Fools' Day we've seen? Yes, and it might also just be because...look at him! He's terrible!
The sound of his laugh will also probably continue to haunt us for months after these final two episodes air. We may need therapy simply to help us rid ourselves of Probably-the-Joker.
We love him. We hate him. Help.
J will be wreaking havoc over the last two episodes of Gotham, which begin Thursday, April 18 at 8 p.m. The series finale will air Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. on Fox.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?