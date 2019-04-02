PSA: Dr. Martens Are Back!

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 3:00 AM
We live for hot new trends around here and when something starts popping up everywhere, we notice.
Speaking of, have you noticed that Dr. Martens (aka your childhood favorite shoes) are making a comeback? Seriously, scroll through Instagram and you'll notice that nearly every fashion girl out there has got a pair. Even more, the way they're styling 'em is so cute: with feminine dresses and skirts.
Makes sense because it's spring and dresses are in. But we just have to say how much we love a girly dress with an edgy boot. It's not just the boots we love. They've got chunky sandals too and we're totally eyeing 'em for festival season.
This chunky sandal is the ideal height for low-key outdoor activites this spring.
We can't think of a better option for festival season than this lace-up gladiator.
A patent leather boot is a 365-days-a-year closet staple.
We dare you to try a metallic boot and not like it.
Hot tip: This extra chunky heel is all over Instagram right now.
Can you say drama? Hello to your new favorite spring sandals!
Count us in 100 percent for this smooth cherry red slip-on.
These feel like dad sandals, but in a glittery cool-girl way, you know?
We love a chunky spring sandal that comes in three pastel shades.
A simple pop of red is one way to elevate your outfit.
For a more pulled-together look, this derby style feels office-appropriate.
Go bold with a floral leather moment.
We like that there's glitter here, but it's not extra sparkly.
A white bootie with a thick heel just says spring, doesn't it?
