The Big Bang Theory Will Leave One Mystery Unsolved

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 4:08 PM
Even as The Big Bang Theory comes to a close, we're all still going to be asking: Penny who?
And by that we mean we'll still be wondering what the heck her last name is (other than her married name, Hofstadter), because we will not be finding out, according to executive producer Steve Molaro, who revealed that news at the show's Wondercon panel on Saturday, according to THR.
"We got nervous and superstitious about giving her [a last name]," Molaro said. "It will always be Hofstadter."
EP Bill Prady had previously said we would find out the name one day, but Kaley Cuoco has said that she hopes the name is never revealed, though she's got "an idea" of it in her head.
"It's kind of a personal thing," she told CBS News in 2017. "It feels like a jinx. We haven't said it for so long. I feel like if we said it, the world will explode."
Then again, in 2018, Cuoco appeared on The Talk and had a different answer when asked about her greatest her wish before the end of the show.
"I'd like to learn Penny's last name," she said, adding that she'd also like "for the elevator to be fixed."
We guess that now we'll just have to accept that Penny will never have a name other than her married one, and that all of her Big Bang friends would probably greatly appreciate the fact that Penny is basically their version of the Doctor from Doctor Who, whose real name is too dangerous and important to say out loud.
The Big Bang Theory's Wondercon panel also revealed that the writers of the final season got some advice from Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman, who warned them that ending the show would be "so hard," but "you have to fall in love with the next [show]."
The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBS. The series finale will air Thursday, May 16.
