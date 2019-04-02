Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Demi Lovato and More Receive iHeartRadio Titanium Award

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
iHeartMedia is honoring the music industry's top performers.
Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Demi Lovato are among the 32 artists who have just received the iHeartRadio Titanium Award, recognizing the entertainers who have reached 1 billion Total Audience Spins of their hit songs in 2018. According to the announcement, made Tuesday morning, Swift reached this billion threshold with her hit song "Delicate," while Cardi and Bruno reached the music milestone with their smash record "Finesse." Cardi also achieved the billion mark with her song "I Like It," along with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and "Girls Like You" with Maroon 5.
Sheeran's song "Perfect" also reached the billion threshold, as did Lovato's track "Sorry Not Sorry."
"The Total Audience Spins calculation is based on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of those plays, delivering total audience impressions which is the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming music service," a Tuesday press release states.
Other artists to receive the award include Bazzi for his song "Mine," Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line for "Meant To Be," Camila Cabello and Young Thug's "Havana" as well as Cabello's "Never Be the Same," and Drake for his hit "God's Plan."
Dua Lipa also received the award for her song "New Rules," as well as G-Eazy and Halsey for "Him & I." Additionally, Halsey's "Bad At Love" reached the milestone, as did Imagine Dragons' "Thunder" and Khalid featuring Normani for "Love Lies."
Lauv's "I Like Me Better," MAX featuring Gnash "Lights Down Low," NF "Let You Down," Pink's "What About Us," Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still," Post Malone's "Better Now," as well as "Rockstar" and "Psycho" featuring 21 Savage, and Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey's "The Middle" also reached the threshold.
More recipients of the Titanium Award will be announced as artists reach this milestone throughout the year on iHeartRadio Stations across the country.
Congratulations to all of the Titanium Award recipients!