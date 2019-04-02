Married at First Sight's Decision Day Reveals Two Shocking Breakups

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here.

When four couples decided to say "I Do" on Lifetime's hit reality show Married at First Sight, they put their faith in Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Jessica Griffin and Pastor Carl Robertson.

After all, they are the experts on all things love and relationships.

But after a romantic honeymoon, moving in together and seven weeks as husband and wife, the couples had to make a decision: Do they want to stay married or do they want to get a divorce?

"They have put their heart and souls into these marriages," Pastor Carl shared on tonight's all-new episode. "Everything for love."

So what are the results? We've got you covered below.