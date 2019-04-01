90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson Finalize Divorce

Instagram
90 Day Fiancé stars Larissa Dos Santos and Colt Johnson are no longer husband and wife.
Shawanna L. Johnson, Esq., attorney for Colt Johnson tells E! News exclusively, "Colt Johnson and Larissa dos Santos Lima have settled their divorce. The motion has been taken off the calendar and an agreement has been reached. Lawyers are in the process of finalizing the written stipulation to sign and submit to the judge."
Colt and Larissa's seven-month relationship ended when Colt filed for divorce from the star on Jan. 11. In the days leading up to the split, Larissa was arrested for domestic battery and accused her husband of cheating on her.
However, as ugly as things got during their breakup, Colt's lawyer says that the "matter was settled amicably between the parties and each party will walk away and bear their own costs and fees."
"The motion for temporary orders and gag order was vacated today by agreement of the attorneys in anticipation of submitting the final settlement and order to the judge," she adds.
Moreover, Shawanna says, "He wishes Larissa the best in her future endeavors."
The finalization of their divorce makes their split official, but Colt and Larissa said goodbye to their days as a married couple a long time ago. In February, the pair hosted separate divorce parties at a Las Vegas club, where strippers and other entertainers helped them celebrate their new life as divorcees.
There was one person in particular who helped Larissa mend her broken heart after their separation: her boyfriend, Eric. She and the 26-year-old apparently met on Tinder and have since spent their time getting to know each other in Las Vegas.
She previously told E! News, "He's really special for me."