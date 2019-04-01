Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Going Undercover? We’ll Let You Decide

BACKGRID
It doesn't look like Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn will be trying their hands at being undercover CIA or MI5 agents any time soon.
A couple believed to be Swift and Alwyn wore some pretty over-the-top disguises over the weekend as they supposedly celebrated the Cats wrap party in New York City. If it was in fact them, the duo was seen leaving the Greenwich Hotel and it was pretty hard to miss them. Perhaps this was a new game they were playing with the paparazzi or just a couple's version of the Taylor-Swift-hiding-in-a-massive-suitcase situation (the claim that it was Taylor inside the trunk was later refuted and walked back).
Pink was the overall theme for their disguised day out. The supposed Reputation artist wore a knee-length white dress with a tan coat over it. She had on black tights and red shoes with a kitten heel. While all of that seems rather innocuous, she balanced it all out with a hot pink wig, big black sunglasses and a matching pink bandanna wrapped around the bottom half of her face.
Alwyn—if it really was him—followed suit in rather normal clothes (read: black pants, a white shirt and a black jacket) but paired that with a magenta beanie and bandanna also wrapped around his face. He, too, donned big sunglasses and a pair of large headphones.
Swift was photographed inside the Cats party not wearing her pink wig, but instead rocking her regular blonde locks and a leopard print dress. She even gave a shout-out to her beau with a ring that had the initials "JA" on it.
Neither Swift nor Alwyn prefers to talk at length about their relationship, but they aren't shy about holding hands or showing a bit of PDA while out and about in New York or elsewhere.
In February, Swift and The Favourite star had a fun night out at a pub in London's Hampstead neighborhood. They were photographed leaving The Spaniards Inn and Swift wore a scarf on her head likely as a makeshift umbrella because it was raining, but it could have also been another mini foray into going incognito.
A source told E! News at the time that they had a "lovely evening" out together. The insider said, "They were in great spirits, cozied up together and gazing at each other with smiles. They seem to really enjoy being at the local neighborhood pubs and frequent them often when they are in town."
Swift and Alwyn also packed on the PDA together at the 2019 BAFTA Awards after-party in London. Alwyn's film The Favourite took home seven awards that evening and the 29-year-old singer made her enthusiasm known on Twitter. "AHHHHH @thefavouritemovie just won 7 @bafta awards !!! Bout to go give some high fives - thanks @stellamccartney for this dressss," she wrote.
Alwyn told Mr. Porter's The Journal that he doesn't necessarily want to open up to random outlets and talk about something as private as his relationship.
"I don't think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I?" he said. "And then that is defined as being 'strangely private'. Fine. But I don't think it is. I think it's normal."
The 27-year-old echoed similar words in a September 2018 interview with British Vogue. "I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," he told the publication. "I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people. But I really prefer to talk about work."
Meanwhile, Swifties are eagerly awaiting TS7 and have some pretty ornate theories about a potential new album. She briefly mentioned some new hits during her 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards speech, where she was honored with the Tour of the Year award.
"One of the most wonderful things about the way that this whole tour turned out is that, for, like, the entire six months leading up to the first show of this tour, every headline that I read was, this is going to be a massive failure. And it really did wonders for my self-esteem. It was really great to hear people saying that I was going to be playing to nearly empty stadiums," she began her speech.
Swift continued, "I've learned a lot. One of the things I've learned is that life is really unpredictable and people can make forecasts and they can make predictions, but those predictions and forecasts may not come true if there is an unforeseeable factor involved, and that unforeseeable factor in this case was my fans."
She assured her dedicated and massive fan base, "I just wanted to let you know that when there is new music, you will be the first to know."
Whether it was Swift and Alwyn in these disguises or not, those two just made a great case for hot pink hair.