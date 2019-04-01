Ariana Grande Releases New Single ''Monopoly'' and Fans Think She's Bisexual

YouTube
by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 2:20 PM
YouTube
"Where u at? Where u been?"
Ariana Grande is not partaking in April Fools' Day, because she just "seriously" dropped a new single. So grab your headphones, and get ready to take a listen!
The 25-year-old songstress is ready to celebrate the release of her new single, "Monopoly," with singer-songwriter and friend, Victoria Monét. The dynamic duo bring fans a melodic tune that will surely stay in your head for the rest of the day.
Along with the new banger, the "7 Rings" pop star also blesses Arianators with an accompanying music video. Both Grande and Monét star in the highly stylized vid, which is shot like an old home video and features fun animation.
However, aside from the single's highly-anticipated release, fans can't stop talking about the lyrics, which suggest the "Thank U, Next" singer is bisexual. Before "Monopoly" dropped, many speculated the 25-year-old star's sexuality after lyrics leaked on the site Genius.
The lyrics in question?
"I like women and men (Yeah) / Work so f--kin' much, need a twinny, twin, twin (Yeah)."
YouTube
To further fuel the rumors, in the music video, both Victoria and Ariana sing that line while standing outside a men's bathroom but they throw up a "W" and "O" to make the word "woman."
After the song and video's release, fans quickly took to Twitter asking Ariana to "confirm" the rumors on her sexuality.
"ariana confirm your [sic] bisexual so us gays can have another icon," one follower posts. "If Ariana grande comes out as bisexual I'm dead forever," another writes.
In the new banger, both artists sing the indicative lyrics, however, many will recall that Victoria actually came out in November as bisexual.
While the "Thank U, Next" songstress has yet to clear up the rumors about her own sexuality, she's certainly smitten by all of the attention her new tune is getting.
"MONOPOLY out now. everywhere. a celebration and a ‘thank u’ for everything! Love, me & @victoriamonet," she writes on Twitter.
Earlier today, she was also enjoying all of the love and support of her new single.
"Why the whole f--k would this be an april fools joke there's so much to celebrate and to say thank u for," Grande posts on Twitter. "Seriously ! we mean it. you're getting a song today. period. love u."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?