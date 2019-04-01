Ariana Grande Releases New Single ''Monopoly'' and Fans Think She's Bisexual

"Where u at? Where u been?"

Ariana Grande is not partaking in April Fools' Day, because she just "seriously" dropped a new single. So grab your headphones, and get ready to take a listen!

The 25-year-old songstress is ready to celebrate the release of her new single, "Monopoly," with singer-songwriter and friend, Victoria Monét. The dynamic duo bring fans a melodic tune that will surely stay in your head for the rest of the day.

Along with the new banger, the "7 Rings" pop star also blesses Arianators with an accompanying music video. Both Grande and Monét star in the highly stylized vid, which is shot like an old home video and features fun animation.

However, aside from the single's highly-anticipated release, fans can't stop talking about the lyrics, which suggest the "Thank U, Next" singer is bisexual. Before "Monopoly" dropped, many speculated the 25-year-old star's sexuality after lyrics leaked on the site Genius.