Feel Like You're Already Living in The Twilight Zone? Jordan Peele's Reimagining Is Here For You

We have officially entered The Twilight Zone.

The first two episodes of Jordan Peele's reimagining of the classic anthology series are now available on CBS All Access, and it's not just a remake filled with major stars. The series is a very 2019 Twilight Zone update, to go right along with the fact that we all basically live in the Twilight Zone IRL.

"We just live in surreal times, politically, socially, culturally," EP Simon Kinberg told E! News at the show's premiere. "Technology is transforming. We have a leader of the free world who is a reality star with no political experience and now has his finger on the nuclear button. All these things feel like episodes of The Twilight Zone, so it felt like it was a good moment to fit into that cultural commentary."

Peele, who also serves as the narrator, says it's specifically the 2019 stories that wouldn't have been addressed on the show 50 years ago that he wanted to tackle with the new series, which he hopes will help audiences embrace this new version of the series.