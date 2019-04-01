Did Issa Rae Just Address Her Rumored Engagement to Louis Diame?

And for the record, the A-list star went ringless at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica back in January further proving this is a new piece of bling.

In recent interviews, Rae has tried her best to remain mum on her personal life. While appearing in the March 2018 issue of Vogue, the actress waved away the question when asked if she is dating.

"I don't want any input," she shared with the publication. "As a writer, you put everything on the table. I'll take input on kids if I'm going to have kids. How do I not kill the kids? Work? Give me the input. Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who I'm f--king? No, I don't need input. I'm good."

She reiterated that mindset in an interview with Marie Claire.

"I get so much feedback about everything," she shared. "The one thing I don't need feedback on is who I'm sleeping with."