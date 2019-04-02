"Jay and I Have Problems!" Kristin Cavallari Gets Candid About Her Marriage "Issues" on Very Cavallari

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 7:00 AM

"There's no such thing as a perfect relationship."

Kristin Cavallari makes this point abundantly clear in this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari. Although Kristin's pals think she has the model marriage with Jay Cutler, the Uncommon James boss reveals that her relationship isn't so picture-perfect.

"He wants to really, really take care of you," close friend Justin Anderson states during a sleepover. "Like, he's at home right now taking care of your kids, answering your call the minute you call. People don't find that!"

"Jay has been great, yes. From the outside things are so perfect and things are so great, but actually like they're not and that sucks," The Hills veteran responds. "That's the thing though with marriage, it's ups and downs."

Despite currently being in "a low" with the former NFL star, she assures her pals that she and her man will be in an upswing once more.

"That's how we've always been our whole relationship," the lifestyle guru continues. "It just is what it is."

While this confession may seem shocking to some, Kristin notes that she's "very vocal" about the highs and lows in her relationship.

"Jay and I have problems, I've always been very vocal about that. We have to work at our relationship," Kristin concludes later on. "So, hearing him say that we're perfect—it's kind of silly to me. We definitely have issues."

Watch the candid conversation for yourself in the clip above!

