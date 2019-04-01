The Best Career Advice The Voice Coaches Have Ever Gotten

Once upon a time, Clarkson asked Annie Lennox how she keeps her voice from dying with all the shows and interviews she was doing, and her advice was this: "You gotta know when to say no."

"I was very young. I was 19 coming off Idol. It was very hard for me to say no because I felt like people would think I was lazy or I was trying to be a diva or something," Clarkson explains. "It's a very simple answer, but it's a very simple thing to say look, I can only do so much because I'm not a robot."

To be fair, the advice Shelton apparently got from Ted Nugent about not eating yellow snow is also advice even non-singers should be taking, but now we're really wondering when exactly that has helped Shelton with his career in country music.