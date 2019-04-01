Anna Faris Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Chris Pratt After Divorce

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Image Press/AKM-GSI

Life after divorce doesn't have to be nasty.

Just ask Anna Faris and Chris Pratt who have remained friendly exes and continue to put co-parenting first and foremost.

But when appearing on PodcastOne's Divorce Sucks! podcast, attorney Laura Wasser couldn't help but wonder how the famous pair has remained such a close family under the spotlight.

"We are so good and respectful towards each other," Anna shared. "And I think that there is so much kindness and love."

The actress continued, "It is very difficult to be completely separate from somebody you have spent so much emotional investment with. I had two 10-year relationships back to back so how do you emotionally leave that person behind?"

Anna's relationship with Chris remains on such friendly terms that the Jurassic World star called his ex-wife before proposing to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"He was so sweet as he always is. He called me and was like, 'I am going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you like a heads up.' I was like that is awesome," Anna recalled. "I told him I was an ordained minister."

LOL!

Ultimately, Anna has found love once again thanks to Michael Barrett. The pair has been dating for more than a year and don't appear to be in a rush to take the next big step.

When asked if marriage could be in the future, the actress couldn't confirm or deny.

"I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship but I do struggle, having gone through it a couples times now, with our legal system getting involved kind of on a feminist level," she shared with Laura who is also the author of It Doesn't Have to Be That Way: How to Divorce Without Destroying Your Family or Bankrupting Yourself. "I am not crazy about weddings unless I can be the super obnoxious person."

Listen to Anna's full interview through PodcastOne now.

