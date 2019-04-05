Clap Along as We Celebrate Pharrell Williams' Birthday & Vote for His Best Music Video to Date

Because we're happy it's Pharrell Williams' birthday today we can't help but sing along loudly to all of the artist's biggest hits.

The Virginia native turns 46 years old today and boy has he accomplished a lot during those past four decades. Whether you're a fan of his solo work—he has two solo records thus far—or are a fan of his group tunes with N.E.R.D., Williams has been around for a while and he's not going anywhere!

When he's not singing "Happy" or working on music for different soundtracks you can sometimes find him on The Voice, or more than likely working on someone else's album as a producer or songwriter.

In fact, the birthday boy has worked with Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Gwen Stefani, Robin Thicke and more artists as a producer not to mention a musical collaborator and overall musical guru.

Plus, he somehow has time to launch difference clothing collections, compose for massive box office hits like The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and even executive produce films like Dope.