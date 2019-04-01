Lin-Manuel Miranda's Dad Pursuing Modeling Meme Is the Best One Yet

Lin-Manuel Miranda's dad is not throwing away his shot, thanks to his famous son.

The Mary Poppins Returns star took to social media on Monday, which happened to be April Fools' Day, to share some snaps of his father, Luis Miranda, Jr. looking dapper. In one shot, Luis is posed with Ricky Martin. In another, he is all smiles in a sparkling burgundy suit.

"My dad is 64, pursuing a modeling career, and I've never seen him happier. He told me he's just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad," the Mary Poppins Returns star tweeted to his more than 2 million followers.