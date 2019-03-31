Elon Musk Just Released a Rap Song About Harambe the Gorilla

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Elon Musk has not forgotten about Harambe. That much is clear.
The Tesla CEO dropped a surprise song called "RIP Harambe" on SoundClould under the account name Emo G Records. The album art (if you can call it that?) features Harambe memorialized in some ornate medallion with a crown on top of his head.
At first, Musk did not say much about the song when he announced its debut on Twitter. In a subsequent tweet, however, he wrote, "I'm disappointed that my record label failed."
There's still time! He could be Elon Musk: CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and record producer extraordinaire.
The single "RIP Harambe" is just under two minutes long and is virtually all auto-tune. It memorializes the gorilla and essentially imagines what he would be doing now if he were still alive.
Musk tweeted at artists BloodPop and Yung Jake, so they, too, should be given credit for the song.
Harambe became a viral sensation and meme in 2016. A 4-year-old boy entered the gorilla's enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo in May 2016 and Harambe ended up dragging the boy around for a few moments. Harambe was then shot and killed.
The song begins, "RIP Harambe we love you / And we thinkin' about you."
The rapper then chimes in, "All y'all gorillas, we love you."
Lyrics include the following: "RIP Harambe / Sipping on some Bombay / We on our way to Heaven / Amen, Amen."
Another line in the song goes, "RIP Harambe / Smoking on some strong hay / In the gorilla zoo / And we thinking about you."
The song asserts that the musicians are constantly "thinking about [Harambe]."
Towards the end of the song, the artists ask, "Where my gorillas at? / We miss you / We really, really miss you."
So far, the song has been played over 484,000 times.
Based on Musk's tweets from Saturday and into Sunday, he was having some sort of competition when it came to different emojis. On Saturday, he tweeted the duck emoji with no other text. That one tweet received over 21,000 retweets and 182,000 likes.
A second tweet followed that just said "Lame," making it a play on emoji words with the political phrase "lame duck."
He wrote later, "The quality of emojis varies wildly."
Based on the social media interactions, the duck emoji response far exceeded the Emo G Records announcement (get it?).
"Duck emoji defeats Emo G Records. Crushing victory," the 47-year-old tweeted.
He then applauded himself for the achievement with the words, "This might be my finest work."
We're eagerly awaiting the next Emo G track to drop.