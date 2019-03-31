Jana Kramer Says She's "So Proud" of Husband Mike Caussin After Revealing Sex Addiction

Jana Kramer is showing support for her husband Mike Caussin a few days after he revealed some pretty personal news with the public.

On March 25, the couple opened up on Kramer's iHeartRadio podcast called Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Caussin talked at length about his seeking treatment for sex addiction. Caussin said on the podcast that he went to a treatment facility three years ago for 60 days and just celebrated the one-year mark of his sobriety.

The former NFL player explained that Kramer "gave me an ultimatum" when she found out that he had cheated on her and they separated after one year of marriage. The two of them renewed their vows about a year and a half later on the beach in Hawaii.

"Ever since then, I have been in the 12-step program of sex addiction," Caussin said.

On Saturday, the "I Got the Boy" singer shared a photo of them on Instagram and wrote about why she was "so proud" of her husband for sharing his story with her podcast listeners.