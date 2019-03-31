North West Has the "Best Day Ever" While Hanging Out With JoJo Siwa

You've never seen glitter or rainbows until you've seen the inside of JoJo Siwa's house, and North West can surely attest to this.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest child spent the day with the YouTube star at JoJo's home where they made glittery slime, played hide-and-seek, had a dance party (North can do the splits!) and looked at cars. She acted as North's caretaker for the day and the two of them filmed their highly-anticipated YouTube video together. The title is even "BABYSITTING NORTH WEST!!!"

JoJo describes the video on her YouTube page, "JoJo Siwa BABYSITTING NORTH WEST!! I had so much fun Pretend babysitting Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's little girl North West!"

The 15-year-old had been teasing the video's release for some time, and it finally dropped on Sunday afternoon. North is apparently a huge JoJo Siwa fan, so it was a momentous occasion for both parties involved. The Dance Moms star told E! News at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards that Kim might make a cameo, and she certainly did.