Surprise! Kanye West Is Bringing His Sunday Service to Coachella 2019

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 31, 2019 2:13 PM

Kanye West will make it to Coachella 2019 after all, and this time, he's making it spiritual.

In January, there were multiple reports that the rapper was in talks to be a headliner at the Indio, California festival but that negotiations fell through over disagreements over the stage. Other main performers, such as Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino, were later announced.

But on Sunday, Kanye revealed that he is bringing his Sunday Service, previously an exclusive celebrity-favorite event, to the festival on Easter Sunday, April 21, at sunrise, on the event's second weekend. He happily made the announcement on what appeared to be a privately chartered plane and at a recent Sunday Service.

Over the past few months, Kanye has led a musical Sunday Service in the hills of Calabasas, not far from his and wife Kim Kardashian's home. The production features a gospel choir and other performances, and a whole lotta dancing. Many celebrities, such as Orlando Bloom and fiancé Katy Perry, have attended the services.

"737 passengers, we'd like to make an announcement that we just booked another show," Kanye said into a loudspeaker on board a plane, as seen in a video Kim tweeted.

"We will be doing Sunday Service sunrise at Coachella," he continued, as the passengers erupted in cheers.

A video of Kanye's recent Sunday Service was posted on the official Coachella Twitter account with the message, "Kanye West's Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2."

"We were out in Palm Springs and they took us to a little campground, because we were thinking about a little performance in Palm Springs, just a little one. Then they had a mountain, he had a mountain waiting for us," West told the crowd. "He had a date waiting for us. Only one date that mountain would be available to us: Easter Sunday at Coachella. That confirmation was confirmed last night."

Kanye has performed at Coachella three times, once as a headliner in 2011, and also took the stage in 2006 and 2016.

