Justin Bieber Shows PDA With Hailey Bieber and Sings in Instagram Live Video

Justin Bieber was all smiles and he and wife Hailey Bieber looked more in love than ever in an Instagram Live video on Sunday.

In fact, he was so happy, he was singing.

The two showed some major PDA during the session, with the singer kissing his wife's cheek, head and face repeatedly and ticking her, although she wasn't too fond of the latter.

"You love me," Justin said.

"I love you more than anyone," Hailey replied.

The model has been helping her husband as he battles some personal issues. A source told E! News in February that the "Boyfriend" singer is "battling depression" and "has been seeking all the help he can get."