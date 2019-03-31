Carrie Underwood Shares Makeup-Free Selfie After Workout

Carrie Underwood wants to show you the real her—sweaty, fresh-faced, happy, and full of mom jokes.

The 36-year-old singer, who gave birth to her and husband Mike Fisher's second son, Jacob, in January, posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a makeup-free selfie taken after a session at the gym the day before.

"When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout!" she wrote. "Unless your shirt is blue...then maybe you should be concerned! (sorry, total mom joke) I took these pics after my gym sesh yesterday (today I'm cleaning this mess of a house, which I totally consider to be my Saturday workout)."

In the photo, Underwood is lying down while wearing a pink halter top that bears the words "I'm Doing This For Me."

"This is one of my favorite new outfits...I especially love the top because this is basically my motto these days!" she continued. "Anyway, just wanted to share! Sending out lots of weekend ❤️ to you all! May we all get lots of stuff done and make a little time for ourselves in there, too!"