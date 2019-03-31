Jennifer Lopez Showcases Killer Abs in Pink Bikini

Jennifer Lopez's latest Instagram photo may inspire you to throw away that delicious donut and do like, 700 crunches.

In the image, posted on Sunday, the 49-year-old actress and pop star showcases her amazing rock-hard abs while wearing a skimpy bright pink bikini, paired with her signature shades.

Lopez's fiancé Alex Rodriguez was definitely impressed. So were Lenny Kravitz and a slew of other fans.

"I'm a hustler baby... I just want you to know... #Ramona on fire," she wrote. "On set and in character for #hustlersmovie #stxentertainment."

Lopez's upcoming film Hustlers is about a group of former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. J.Lo plays their leader. The movie was inspired by a viral New York Magazine article.