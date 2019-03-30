Jay-Z Praises "Strong Women" in His Life While Accepting NAACP Award

Jay-Z praised some special people in his life while accepting the NAACP President's Award.

The rapper was honored at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Saturday night with a special award. NAACP President Derrick Johnson described the purpose of the award in a statement on Thursday.

"The President's Award is an honor we carefully bestow upon an individual, maintaining its significance and commitment to recognizing excellence in service that directly affects our community," he said. "Shawn Carter has been committed to shedding light on the issues that plague the black community including systematic racism and unjust treatment under the law, utilizing his global platform to create everlasting change."

Johnson added, "There is no better time than now, as we celebrate our 50th year, to honor him with this award."