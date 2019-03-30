2019 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet: See the Stars Arrive

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Trevor Noah, Danai Gurira, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Chrissy Metz and more stars looked their best at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
Anthony Anderson takes center stage as the host of the show, which is in its 50th year. It's also Anderson's sixth consecutive year hosting the show and it's not too shabby given that he's a four-time NAACP Image Award winner, two of which come from his time on black-ish.
The grown-ish star isn't the only one having a big night. Netflix is the leader of the pack in terms of nominations with 22 and HBO has 20. Jay-Z was already named as the recipient of the President's Award due to his excellence in public service.
"Shawn Carter has been committed to shedding light on the issues that plague the black community including systematic racism and unjust treatment under the law, utilizing his global platform to create everlasting change. There is no better time than now, as we celebrate our 50th year, to honor him with this award," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement earlier in the week.
The NAACP Image Awards give out accolades in film, television, literary and recording categories. The show celebrates "the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors."
Check out some of the best looks below as stars arrived at the Dolby Theater for the show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale
The Widow star shows some skin in a black dress with a cut-out.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Issa Rae
The Insecure star shines in yellow on the carpet.
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan rocks beige-on-beige-on-beige at the show.
Rich Fury/FilmMagic
Chadwick Boseman
T'Challa looks like he has some vibranium running through his jacket at the NAACP Image Awards.
Rich Fury/FilmMagic
Laura Harrier
The Spider-Man: Homecoming star is a vision in yellow on the red carpet.
Rich Fury/FilmMagic
Tracee Ellis Ross
Like other red carpets before, Tracee Ellis Ross dons a jaw-droppingly gorgeous outfit at the show.
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images
John Legend
The "All of Me" singer arrives looking stylish at the NAACP Image Awards.
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP
Kyra Anderson, Anthony Anderson, Alvina Stewart & Nathan Anderson
The host of the show poses with his family outside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images
Yara Shadid
The black-ish and grown-ish star flashes a big smile in a gorgeous dress on the red carpet.
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images
Lena Waithe
The Chi writer pairs a green coat and black pants with some cool circular sunglasses on the red carpet.
Rich Fury/FilmMagic
Marcus Scribner
The black-ish actor keeps it cool in a black jacket and black loafers with a yellow pocket square.
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP
Winston Duke
The Us star poses in a two-tone tuxedo at the show.
Rich Fury/FilmMagic
Trevor Noah
The Daily Show host arrives to the show in an all-black suit.
Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for NAACP
Danai Gurira
The Black Panther actress stuns in stripes on the red carpet.
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP
Chrissy Metz
The This Is Us star looks stunning in an off-the-shoulder black dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tamera Mowry-Housley
The Real co-hostess shimmers in pink on the red carpet at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards.
Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for NAACP
Faithe Herman
The This Is Us star looks like a true ballerina on the carpet in a one-sleeve dress.
Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for NAACP
Jon Huertas
Jon Huertas balances his black tux with a colorful shirt at the awards show.
Rich Fury/FilmMagic
Jay Ellis
The Insecure star keeps it classy in a grey tux at the NAACP Image Awards.
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP
Meta Golding
The Empire star matches the carpet in a gorgeous red get-up.
Congrats to all the nominees and winners!