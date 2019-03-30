Dean McDermott Fires Back at Trolls for Mom Shaming Tori Spelling Over Kids' Snack

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 10:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Kids, St Patrick's Day 2018

Instagram

Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott has had it up to here with the mommy shamers and the body shamers.

Earlier this week, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted on her Instagram page a sponsored post showing two of the couple's children, daughters Stella, 10, and Hattie, 7, snacking on Little Bites strawberry yogurt muffins. Cue the comments from trolls about childhood nutrition.

"Hey everybody I am sick and tired, sick and tired, of everybody taking a shot at my wife Tori Spelling," McDermott said in a selfie video posted on Friday night. "Just because she's a celebrity they think they can say and do whatever they want. She posted about a snack. It's a snack, people. Haven't we given our kids a snack before? Cakes, cookies, whatever. It's a snack."

Photos

Tori Spelling's Most Lavish Birthday Parties

"She's a great mom," the actor and chef continued. "We're great parents. Our kids eat healthy. They eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, and occasionally they have a snack. So can we get over ourselves?"

He added, "Well listen, to all you parents out there who think they are holier than, let he who is without sin cast the first stone. Why don't you just right size the problem? It's a snack people, get over it!"

In January, McDermott took to Instagram to slam trolls who criticized his and Spellings' kids' weight and clothing, after seeing a family photo on her feed.

"I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children," he wrote. "Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Dean McDermott , Tori Spelling , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy White Outfit on Vacation and Travis Scott Definitely Approves

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Skips NAACP Image Awards and Loses in His Category After Charges Are Dropped

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Pays Tribute to Her Son in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Speech

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli

Lori Loughlin Photographed for the First Time Amid College Admissions Scandal

Celine Dion Birthday, Best Looks

Our Hearts Will Go on and on Forever for Céline Dion and Her Impeccable Style

Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Why Julia Louis-Dreyfus Approached the Final Season of Veep Differently

E-Comm: Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.