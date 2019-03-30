Dean McDermott Fires Back at Trolls for Mom Shaming Tori Spelling Over Kids' Snack

Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott has had it up to here with the mommy shamers and the body shamers.

Earlier this week, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted on her Instagram page a sponsored post showing two of the couple's children, daughters Stella, 10, and Hattie, 7, snacking on Little Bites strawberry yogurt muffins. Cue the comments from trolls about childhood nutrition.

"Hey everybody I am sick and tired, sick and tired, of everybody taking a shot at my wife Tori Spelling," McDermott said in a selfie video posted on Friday night. "Just because she's a celebrity they think they can say and do whatever they want. She posted about a snack. It's a snack, people. Haven't we given our kids a snack before? Cakes, cookies, whatever. It's a snack."