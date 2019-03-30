Lori Loughlin Photographed for the First Time Amid College Admissions Scandal

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 8:15 AM

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have been photographed clearly for the first time since they were indicted in the college admissions scandal.

The two visited friends and family in Orange County on Friday. Wearing a pale green cardigan over a white shirt, blue jeans, blue tennis shoes with white stars, sunglasses and Golden Goose tennis shoes worth more than $500, paired with a red Gucci bag, the Fuller House actress was seen looking tense while walking with Mossimo outside a private residence. They were also seen sitting on concrete surfaces opposite each other.

The sighting comes a week after a source told E! News that Lori was "laying low and in seclusion" and that the family is "feeling very stressed and uncertain about the future" and "have no idea what to expect."

Earlier this month, about 50 people, including Lori and Mossimo, were indicted in what what federal authorities have called a racketeering scheme to help rich Americans get their children into elite universities. The couple is accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli admitted to the University of Southern California (USC) as recruits to the crew team, even though they are not rowers.

Lori and Mossimo appeared in federal court soon after they were charged, and they are currently out on $1 million bonds. No photos were released from their appearances, just courtroom sketches. They are due back in federal court in Boston on April 3.

Their older daughter Isabella has been spotted out and about a few times since the scandal broke, while Olivia Jade, who has since quit USC, was seen in public for the first time on Thursday, being driven in a Mercedes-Benz by her older sister.

"Olivia is furious with her parents and it's going to take a lot to repair their relationship," a second source told E! News. "She blames them entirely and feels they have ruined her career."

"The girls are devastated and scared for their parents to take the fall," the first source said. "They have been advised not to talk to anyone and are only in communication with their lawyers and their family."

