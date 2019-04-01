Karamo Brown's Late Grandmother Comes Through to "Tie Up Loose Ends" on Hollywood Medium

Tying up loose ends.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the 23-year-old clairvoyant has a reading with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown. While the Netflix personality is the focus of the reading, it's clear that Tyler has an important message for Karamo's aunt.

Per the famed medium, he has connected to Brown's late grandmother Sybil, who wants to touch on her estrangement from her daughter.

"She's having me kind of talk about the family dynamics and there's a very distinct T name that's coming through," Tyler relays to Karamo. "And I cannot make a change. Like, as I've been holding onto this, they've been referencing to this person."

Specifically, Tyler says the spirit is talking about Karamo's mother's sister and how there was a lack of accessibility to her. Brown confirms Tyler's information by revealing that his aunt's name is Trudy.