Prince Royce Marries Shadowhunters Star Emeraude Toubia in Secret Ceremony

Prince Royce officially married his princess Emeraude Toubia in a fairy tale secret wedding.

The singer-songwriter and Shadowhunters star wed in an "intimate and ultra-private" wedding in the heart of Mexico, according to People en Español. Prince Royce, whose real name is Geoffrey Royce Rojas, shared the breathtaking cover on his Instagram. "We want to share this moment with all of you, especially with our fans," the singer shares in his native Spanish.

In the first photos from the wedding, Emeraude wears a gorgeous lace wedding dress that features an intricately detailed strapless bodice. The floral details delicately flow down the bodice to a voluminous padding of tulle. To compliment her bare shoulders, the actress opted to forego a necklace, instead letting her brown curls flow free. Her final touch, which was rather fitting for her wedding to Prince Royce, was a diamond and pearl tiara and matching earrings.