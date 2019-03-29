Priyanka Chopra Is an Excited Member of the Family at Frankie Jonas' Graduation

Priyanka Chopra is one proud sister-in-law!

Her husband Nick Jonas' little brother Frankie Jonas, 18, aka the "Bonus Jonas," recently graduated from the Blackbird Academy, an audio engineering school in Nashville, and the actress joined the family in celebrating the milestone.

Priyanka posted on her Instagram page on Friday photos from the event, including one showing her, Frankie, her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and Jonas parents Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas embracing at the event.

"The man of the hour!!" the actress wrote. "@franklinjonas we r so proud of u.. "Graduate" ! Can't wait to witness what else u will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love u❤️ @theblackbirdacademy."