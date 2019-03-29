Priyanka Chopra Is an Excited Member of the Family at Frankie Jonas' Graduation

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 1:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas Sr., Frankie Jonas, Denise Jonas, Joe Jonas

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is one proud sister-in-law!

Her husband Nick Jonas' little brother Frankie Jonas, 18, aka the "Bonus Jonas," recently graduated from the Blackbird Academy, an audio engineering school in Nashville, and the actress joined the family in celebrating the milestone.

Priyanka posted on her Instagram page on Friday photos from the event, including one showing her, Frankie, her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and Jonas parents Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas embracing at the event.

"The man of the hour!!" the actress wrote. "@franklinjonas we r so proud of u.. "Graduate" ! Can't wait to witness what else u will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love u❤️ @theblackbirdacademy."

Photos

Jonas Brothers Through the Years

Nick is not seen in the images. A day earlier, Priyanka shared a photo of the two on a boat in Miami. The two are enjoying the newlywed life, more than three months after they had two weddings in India, attended by both of their families.

Priyanka also posted on Instagram a photo of herself, Frankie and his mom Denise Jonas laughing together. Family patriarch Kevin Jonas Sr. shared the same picture.

"Celebrating our son @franklinjonas graduation with our beautiful daughter-in-law @priyankachopra #BestGraduationShirtEver," Kevin wrote.

Frankie wore a blue shirt bearing a childhood photo of himself.

Denise also posted photos from the event, while Joe shared videos.

"Words cannot describe how proud I am of this guy right here," he wrote. "@franklinjonas has graduated from @theblackbirdacademy watch out world! I'm not crying you are crying!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Jonas Brothers , Nick Jonas , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Grey's Anatomy, Camilla Luddington

Jo Will Never Be the Same After Learning Her History on Grey's Anatomy

Kendall Jenner's Alleged Stalker Arrested by ICE

John Cena, Blockers

John Cena Gets Cozy With Mystery Woman in Vancouver

The Walking Dead

Winter Is Coming for the "Emotional" The Walking Dead Season 9 Finale

Supergirl, Katie McGrath

Supergirl's Katie McGrath Talks Becoming "Dangerous Lena" In the Wake of Lex's Betrayal

Melissa Gorga, 40th Birthday Party

Inside Melissa Gorga's 40th Birthday Party With Her Real Housewives Co-Stars

Drew Barrymore, 2018 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit

First Job at 1 and First Drink at 9: 20 Secrets About Drew Barrymore, Hollywood's Ultimate Survivor

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.