John Cena Gets Cozy With Mystery Woman in Vancouver

Moving on? John Cena is sparking romance rumors with a mystery brunette.

Almost a year after calling it quits with his longtime love Nikki Bella, photos have now emerged of the WWE star getting cozy with a new woman while out on a date in Vancouver. In the pictures, John, who has been in town filming a new movie, can be seen sharing a laugh with the woman as she holds him close. According to reports, the 41-year-old star and his rumored new leading lady enjoyed a four-hour dinner date in the city.

These PDA photos of John have emerged shortly after his ex, Nikki, confirmed her new romance with Artem Chigvintsev.