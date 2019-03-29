Birdman Sets the Record Straight on His Engagement to Toni Braxton

Ladies and gentlemen, Toni Braxton isn't single by any means.

Earlier this year, the singer and Braxton Family Values star had many fans convinced that her engagement to Birdman was totally over.

But during an appearance on Friday's all-new Wendy Williams Show, the rapper made it clear that he's still with his leading lady.

When Wendy Williams asked if Toni is single, Birdman replied: "Where did you get that from? Social media I guess. Me personally, I've never been a man that put no energy into social media."

But did they at least have a fight? "It was fake," he claimed. "I don't know how this s--t took place but for real, I would never be a man to bring none of my business to social media."