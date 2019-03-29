Birdman Sets the Record Straight on His Engagement to Toni Braxton

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 10:11 AM
Ladies and gentlemen, Toni Braxton isn't single by any means.
Earlier this year, the singer and Braxton Family Values star had many fans convinced that her engagement to Birdman was totally over.
But during an appearance on Friday's all-new Wendy Williams Show, the rapper made it clear that he's still with his leading lady.
When Wendy Williams asked if Toni is single, Birdman replied: "Where did you get that from? Social media I guess. Me personally, I've never been a man that put no energy into social media."
But did they at least have a fight? "It was fake," he claimed. "I don't know how this s--t took place but for real, I would never be a man to bring none of my business to social media."
Breakup rumors first sparked when Birdman posted—then deleted—an Instagram Story that read "It's over…"
Toni would also post a solo shot with an intriguing caption. "Starting a new chapter isn't always an easy choice…but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year."
Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET
And then there was the incident where Toni lost her engagement ring at the airport. According to Birdman, the "Unbreak My Heart" singer was always honest with the situation and they quickly moved on from the events.
"She told me like a week later. She's so G. That's what I like about her. She's so genuine. She keeps it 100 with me," Birdman explained. "It was in her luggage or something, at the airport, and the bag was left and the ring went missing."
As for why she wasn't wearing the ring in the first place, Birdman isn't speculating.
"That was my question too," he admitted. "It is what it is. We will buy another one, ain't no big deal."
And whether or not Toni has financial problems, Birdman says he has his leading lady's back. "If she has or will have any problems, I have enough money where she won't ever have a problem," he shared. That's real love right there.
The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings. And to see more of Toni's life with Birdman, watch a new season of Braxton Family Values premiering April 4 at 9 p.m. only on WE tv.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?