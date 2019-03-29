Beyoncé Fights Back Tears While Honoring Uncle Who Died of HIV in GLAAD Media Awards Speech

Beyoncé's 2019 GLAAD Media Awards speech was irreplaceable.

It wasn't long before the global superstar had guests cheering after taking the stage alongside her famous husband, Jay-Z, to accept the prestigious Vanguard Award on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

During the star-studded ceremony, the 23-time Grammy-winning songstress told the crowd she was "overwhelmed" as she delivered an impassioned speech following a medley performance by Shangela as well as an introduction from Morris Singletary, Janet Mock, Ty Hunter and Lena Waithe.

"We were not expecting any of those incredible presenters and just super honored and overwhelmed. I have already cried. I put a run in my stocking," the mother of three told the crowd as she began.