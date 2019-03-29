Miley Cyrus Gives Fans the Ultimate Throwback With Hannah Montana Hair

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 5:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus

Instagram

Hannah Montana is that you?

Miley Cyrus took fans back to the early 2000s on Thursday by giving herself a fresh, new 'do inspired by her Disney Channel character. The 26-year-old singer posted photos and videos of her new look on Instagram.

"You know guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided to just be Hannah forever," Cyrus said. "She was getting a lot of press this week—thanks to me." 

The celebrity was clearly feeling her new style and posted a video of herself rocking out to some of her character's biggest hits, including "The Best of Both Worlds" and "Nobody's Perfect."

"Except me, of course," she quipped. 

In addition, she shared footage of herself jamming out to Migos' song "Hannah Montana" and shared side-by-side shots of herself as Hannah Montana in 2009 versus her new look today.

"I WIN! #10YearChallenge," she wrote.

Photos

Hannah Montana Cast: Where Are They Now?

However, Cyrus admitted Hannah Montana has changed a bit since her early TV days.

"Hannah is punk now," Cyrus captioned a selfie of her rocking a black T-shirt.

Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus

Instagram

While some fans suspected the "Wrecking Ball" singer's new hair was fake, Cyrus suggested otherwise. Not only did she share footage of her highlights but she also refuted claims she had added extensions.

"No! All me," she wrote on Instagram.

She also wrote, "Who's wigless and shook? YOU!" 

As fans will recall, Hannah Montana aired on Disney Channel from 2006 to 2011. So, it's been a while since they've seen the pop star character. 

What can we say? She's just being Miley.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Hannah Montana , Disney , Hair , Beauty , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Taylor Hill, Coachella

How to Pack for Coachella Like a Victoria's Secret Angel

E-Comm: Best Longwear Foundations

The Best Long-Wear Foundations We've Tried

E-Comm: Hydrating Face Masks

Best Hydrating Face Masks—Ranked

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods' Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 3 Theories: Priah Ferguson Is Here to Debunk Them...And Shade You

Grey's Anatomy

Why Shonda Rhimes Fought ABC for Key Grey's Anatomy Scene—And Won

Beyonce, GLAAD Media Awards

Beyoncé Fights Back Tears While Honoring Uncle Who Died of HIV in GLAAD Media Awards Speech

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.