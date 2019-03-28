GLAAD Media Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 28, 2019 6:56 PM

Tan France, Olivia Munn, Antoni Porowski, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

The 2019 GLAAD Media Awards are off to a stellar start!

The annual ceremonies, which fund GLAAD's work toward achieving acceptance for the LGBTQ community, aim to recognize various forms of media for its inclusive, fair and accurate representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues members face. This year's ceremonies take place tonight in Los Angeles and May 4 in New York City.

Among the star-studded list of honorees include Beyoncéand Jay-Z, who will accept the prestigious Vanguard Award, and Sean Hayes, who will accept the the Stephen F. Kolzak Award. Madonna and Andy Cohen will receive their own special accolades, the Advocate for Change Award and the Vito Russo Award, respectively, during the NYC gathering.

Stars expected to take the stage inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel include Erika Jayne, Lena WaitheMeghan TrainorAdam RipponHayley KiyokoLizzoOlivia Munn and more. 

Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Receive Vanguard Award at 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

For all the celeb sightings from tonight's soiree, check out our gallery below: 

Jonathan Van Ness, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Jonathan Van Ness

Yaass, hunty! The Queer Eye star turns out for his 32nd birthday in a silver silk gown and chunky heels. 

Meghan Trainor, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Meghan Trainor

This pop star is all about that bass, and this modern yellow look!

Lea Michele, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Lea Michele

The Glee alum makes her first red carpet appearance since marrying Zandy Reich earlier this month.

Jazz Jennings, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Jazz Jennings

Flower power! The transgender rights activist is in full bloom on the red carpet.

Antoni Porowski, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Antoni Porowski

So suave! The Queer Eye culinary guru suits up for the GLAAD Media Awards.

Michelle Kwan, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Michelle Kwan

The Olympic figure skater channels her inner ice queen in a silver sequined mini-dress.

Jameela Jamil, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place star redefines the LBD with combat boots and hot pink eyeshadow.

Gina Gershon, Jennifer Tilly, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Lizzo

There's no denying this singing sensation is feeling good as hell tonight!

Erika Jayne, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is breathtaking in a modern suit and satin pink pumps.

Ross Mathews, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Ross Mathews

10's across the board! The RuPaul's Drag Race judge is serving metallic realness.

Allison Janney, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Allison Janney

Say cheese! The Oscar winner prepares for a night of fun.

Olivia Munn, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Olivia Munn

We're totally digging her Black Swan vibes.

Adam Lambert, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Adam Lambert

New hair, who dis? The Queen frontman showcases his bold style.

Shangela, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Shangela

A star is born... again!

Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Melissa Fumero & Stephanie Beatriz

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars attend in honor of their show's nomination in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. 

Josh Duhamel, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Josh Duhamel

The actor steps out in support of the GLAAD Media Awards.

Lea DeLaria, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Lea DeLaria

The Orange Is the New Black star looks sharp in this monochromatic ensemble.

Rachel Bloom, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Rachel Bloom

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star goes for the gold—quite literally. 

Tan France, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Tan France

The Queer Eye star proves just why he's the group's fashion expert. 

Gigi Gorgeous, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Gigi Gorgeous

A vision! The YouTube star shows some skin in a sheer silver gown.

EJ Johnson, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

EJ Johnson

The reality TV personality sports a classic black ensemble. 

Janet Mock, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Janet Mock

The author and transgender rights activist turns heads in a plum-colored gown.

Bobby Berk, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Bobby Berk

The Queer Eye star and interior designer is oh-so stylish in a plaid suit.

Gina Gershon, Jennifer Tilly, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Gina Gershon & Jennifer Tilly

It's a Bound reunion!

Logan Browning, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Logan Browning

The Dear White People star rocks a velvet gown. 

Nick Robinson, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Nick Robinson

The actor's film Love, Simon is nominated for Outstanding Film, Wide Release.

Barbara Corcoran, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Barbara Corcoran

The Shark Tank personality is here to make a deal!

Lauren Ash, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Lauren Ash

Lady in red! The Superstore actress goes glam for the main event.

Trace Lysette, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Trace Lysette

We're green with envy over this Logo star's sassy look. 

Check out the complete list of 2019 GLAAD Media Awards nominees here

