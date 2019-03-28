Grey's Anatomy Reveals Jo's Family History In Heartbreaking and Beautiful Episode

We had guessed what was coming tonight, but that didn't make it any easier to watch.

As Jo treated a patient who had been raped and was absolutely terrified of speaking up about it or even admitting it to Jo and Teddy, we saw what she went through when she went in search of her birth mother.

After she confronted the woman over leaving her at a firestation and being so casual about the fact that Jo's father had died in a motorcycle accident, the woman told the story of going on a date with a TA her freshman year of college. He raped her during the date, and she didn't tell a single person she was pregnant. After she had the baby and fell in love with that baby, she knew she couldn't give that baby the life she deserved or look at the baby without thinking of the man who raped her.